Wedbush Lowers Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Underperform

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. WBB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Omeros stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 211,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,413. The firm has a market cap of $520.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Omeros by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 73,113 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $5,283,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Omeros by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

