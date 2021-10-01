Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Webster Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

