WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

