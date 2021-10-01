WazirX (WRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.52 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $353.96 million and approximately $25.52 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00100530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00134259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,149.38 or 1.00018742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.53 or 0.06793579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002468 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

