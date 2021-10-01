Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 2.7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $285.85 and last traded at $285.85. Approximately 5,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,579,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.49.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.