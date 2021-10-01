Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $271.94

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $271.94 and last traded at $271.94, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

