Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.97. 18,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,459. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.57 and a 200 day moving average of $142.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

