Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.10 and last traded at C$16.10. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.08.

About Wall Financial (TSE:WFC)

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

