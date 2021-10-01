Wade G W & Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.76. 24,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,770. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.25 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

