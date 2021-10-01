Wade G W & Inc. Has $44.86 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.58. 946,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,321,729. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

