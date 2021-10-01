Wade G W & Inc. Has $44.74 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.30. 2,524,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,494,906. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

