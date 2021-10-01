Wade G W & Inc. Has $22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 3,370.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,499 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 367,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,494,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,543 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 137,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,993. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.

