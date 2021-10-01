Wade G W & Inc. Has $20.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 610,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,873,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.