Wade G W & Inc. Has $13.89 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 200,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,104. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.48 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

