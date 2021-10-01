Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,324 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.92. 466,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,641,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.09 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

