Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $111.05. 448,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,169. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

