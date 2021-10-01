W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,874 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of W.W. Grainger worth $60,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $393.06 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.98.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.