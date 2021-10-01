W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $350,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $4,619,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

NYSE WPC opened at $73.04 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

