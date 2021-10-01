VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

VSEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VSEC stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $611.95 million, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

