VPC Impact Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,256 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,318% compared to the typical daily volume of 176 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VIH opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.