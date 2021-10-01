Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 2,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,444. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vontier by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.