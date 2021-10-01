Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Trading Up 4.4%

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.48 and last traded at $46.48. Approximately 4,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,701 shares of company stock worth $2,763,228. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 107,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its position in Vocera Communications by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

