Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 919,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after buying an additional 776,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 382,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

