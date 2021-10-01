Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.