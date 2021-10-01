VITE (VITE) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. VITE has a total market capitalization of $39.59 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,022,708,924 coins and its circulating supply is 490,137,813 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

