Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $222.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $433.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average is $229.86.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.