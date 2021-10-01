Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Trading Up 29.7%

Shares of Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) were up 29.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 5,108,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 1,213,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

