Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,721.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCT. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities raised Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LON VCT opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,595.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,475.85.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

