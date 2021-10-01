Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 56,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

