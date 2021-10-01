Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.25 Million

Brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post sales of $154.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.40 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $96.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $526.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.42 million to $529.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $573.27 million, with estimates ranging from $569.18 million to $581.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 1,418,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,562. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 72.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 149.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $8,433,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 78.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

