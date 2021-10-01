Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$18.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 138,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,337,781 shares.The stock last traded at $9.61 and had previously closed at $9.97.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 655,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

