Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

