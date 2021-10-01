Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post $22.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $21.62 million. Veritone reported sales of $15.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $99.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 6,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,617. The firm has a market cap of $750.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.19. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.