Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.28

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 9015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Several research firms recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

