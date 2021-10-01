Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

