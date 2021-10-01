Veles (VLS) Trading Up 47.9% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Veles has a total market cap of $70,538.13 and approximately $66.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,619.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.76 or 0.06834932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00344544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.01127186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00108836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.00543686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00461605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00288601 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,374 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.