Vega Protocol Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $18.25 or 0.00038564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $30.00 million and $9.42 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

