Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of PCVX opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $53.72.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 907.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

