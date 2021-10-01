Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,945,000 after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. 166,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,589. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

