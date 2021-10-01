Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $56,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.71. 22,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,127. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

