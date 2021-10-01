Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

