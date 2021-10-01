Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,521.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 10.0% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

