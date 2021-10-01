Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

VGLT stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $99.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.13.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.