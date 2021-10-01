Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,960 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $186,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $89.59. 4,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,127. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

