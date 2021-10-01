Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $440,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $400.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,358. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $294.79 and a twelve month high of $430.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

