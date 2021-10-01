Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $401.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $294.79 and a one year high of $430.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

