Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after buying an additional 806,014 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after buying an additional 175,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 79,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,918. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

