Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SUBD)

Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.