VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.36% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 251,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 404,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 579.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 495,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 422,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $29.97 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

