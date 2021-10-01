V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 65.5% Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00189598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011497 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

