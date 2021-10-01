V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 65.5% Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054674 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115136 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00189598 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011497 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
